The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #GEORGE NKENCHO Two family members of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by Gardaí, have begun civil action against the State.

2. #KEVIN SPACEY Actor Kevin Spacey is set to face four counts of sexual assault being brought by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service.

3. #MONKEYPOX The first case of monkeypox has been recorded in Northern Ireland, with a press briefing set to take place later today.

4. #UVALDE SHOOTING Texas officials have said that the gunman who shot and killed 21 people, including 19 children, was in the school building for 40 minutes before he was killed.

5. #UKRAINE Ukrainian officials have said that fighting in the Donbas has reached “maximum intensity” as four people are killed in a shelling attack on Kharkiv.