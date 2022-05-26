#Open journalism No news is bad news

First case of monkeypox recorded in Northern Ireland

More than a dozen countries across Europe have reported cases.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 26 May 2022, 11:37 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE FIRST CASE of monkeypox has been recorded in Northern Ireland, it is understood.

The Press Association is reporting on the case, which is the first on the island of Ireland, though it has not yet been confirmed by the Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency.

The agency has said it will hold a press briefing later today.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) and is from the same family of as the smallpox virus but is clinically less severe.

Recently the virus has recently started spreading between people in places where this has not previously happened – namely in Europe and North America. 

In total, more than a dozen countries have confirmed cases of monkeypox with British health authorities saying that community transmission of the virus was now likely in the UK.

No cases have yet been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre

There were no reported cases of monkeypox for 40 years before it re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017.

Monkeypox is not very infectious between people, with person-to-person infection possible through contact with bodily fluids and skin lesions of a monkeypox case.

Related Reads

23.05.22 Monkeypox: ECDC says risk to wider population is 'low' but that countries should prepare
19.05.22 What is monkeypox and why are cases spreading in the UK and Europe?

Symptoms and severity

Although the virus is only fatal in a small number of cases, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms for weeks and there is no cure for it. 

Initial symptoms of monkeypox infection include a fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Patients will also develop a rash, which starts on their face and spreads to the mouth, and raised red spots that develop into blisters within three days.

The virus is usually passed to people when they come into very close contact with rodents and primates.

Human-to-human transmission can occur among those who come into close physical contact with infected lesions, bodily fluids or recently contaminated materials like clothes or bedding.

Transmission can also occur via respiratory droplets though this usually requires prolonged face-to-face contact.

