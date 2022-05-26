Sister and brother of man shot dead by gardaí take legal action against the State

GRIEVING FAMILY MEMBERS of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardaí, have begun civil actions against the State.

The 27-year-old died outside his Dublin home in December 2020 after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda Armed Support Unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

Nkencho’s death is the subject of an investigation by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) which is not yet complete.

Gloria and Viktor Nkencho, sister and brother of the deceased, have now started the process of taking cases against the Attorney General, An Garda Síochána and the Minister for Justice.

It is understood the cases are centred around the distress caused to the family by the death of their brother.

When contacted by The Journal, Harringtons, the solicitors representing the family, said they were unable to comment as the matter was before the courts.

The inquest into Nkencho’s death has been adjourned as GSOC continue to investigate the shooting.

In December 2021 GSOC said that they had met with representatives and family members of the Nkencho family to update them on the progress of their investigation.

In a statement at the time, a GSOC spokesperson said that significant progress had been made in the investigation but that further enquiries were needed.

With additional reporting from Stephen McDermott.