Thursday 26 May 2022
Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK

The charges relate to three different male complainants and alleged incidents in 2005, 2008 and 2013.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 26 May 2022, 3:50 PM
Kevin Spacey pictured in 2014. (File)
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY is to face four counts of sexual assault being brought by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service. 

The charges relate to three different male complainants and four alleged incidents in 2005, 2008 and 2013. 

In a statement this afternoon, the CPS said: 

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

The prosecution service added that its function to decide whether charges should be brought to a court and its assessment “is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct.”. 

The CPS provided the following details of the charges being brought against the Oscar-winning actor: 

Four offences of sexual assault, contrary to section 3(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and one offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, contrary to sections 4(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

  • Sexual assault 1 – March 2005 London (complainant 1)
  • Sexual assault 2 – March 2005 London (complainant 1)
  • Sexual assault 3 – August 2008 London (complainant 2) Causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent – August 2008 London (complainant 2)
  • Sexual assault 4 -  April 2013 Gloucestershire (complainant 3)

