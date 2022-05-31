#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 31 May 2022
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN AIRPORT The Minister for Public Expenditure has warned the Dublin Airport Authority (daa) that scenes at the airport last Sunday cannot be repeated in the run up to the bank holiday weekend.

2. #FUEL PRICES Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that there are “rocky” times ahead for consumers due to higher prices on fuel after the EU slapped sanctions on both Russian oil and gas.

3. #HOUSING CRISIS The ongoing housing crisis is one of the “longest and most severe” Ireland has ever seen, housing campaigners have said as the number of people homeless hits 10,000 again.

4. #SPECIAL EDUCATION Minister Josepha Madigan has said that the Government is exploring “every possible opportunity” to provide children with school places amid reports that the plans for special education centres had been shelved.

5. #KERRY A collision between a coach and a truck transporting a crane has left a man hospitalised with serious injuries.

