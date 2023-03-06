EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEXUAL ASSAULT A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl while they were both using public transport has been jailed for three years.

2. #CASTLEBAR A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of an elderly man at a house in Castlebar, Co. Mayo last night. The dead man has since been named locally as John Brogan, 83.

3. #WEATHER WARNING An ice warning is due to come into effect this evening as temperatures are due to drop below freezing overnight.

4. #GRIDLOCK Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that congestion charges are not the first option to reduce car use in cities, calling for road reallocation for public transport, walking and cycling.

5. #TRANS EDUCATION Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that it “makes sense” to teach kids about transgender people, saying that children should be informed about the world.