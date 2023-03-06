Cabinet memo to set out how Ireland can move to end congestion on our roads

A MEMO WILL go to Cabinet tomorrow detailing ways in which the country can move towards ending congestion on our roads and reduce people’s reliance on the private car.

The memo will set out a suite of measures and policies that will be considered over the coming year as part of a new strategy, such as increased parking charges, reduced parking spaces, congestion charges, higher fuel costs and cheaper public transport.

Such considerations will be contained in an annex to the Government’s Climate Action Plan, which gives more detail as to how the objectives of the plan might be achieved this year.

The demand-management strategy in transport will be developed through a year-long process, which will set out the series of measures aimed at reducing car use over the next decade.

The strategy aims to set out ways to end congestion and change the way we use our road space, prioritising the provision of public transport and active travel first and foremost and giving people viable alternatives to using the car for every journey.

It is understood that modelling work has been completed which details options that the minister believes will really move the dial on the mitigation of greenhouse gases.

Aside from the modelling, the strategy will consider other evidence and research into account before any policy decisions are made, it is understood.

Sources were keen to reiterate that public transport and active travel must be enhanced beforehand to ensure people have options.

There is also an enhanced role for the Climate Action Delivery Board to be established made up of the Secretary Generals across Government.

It will be responsible for reporting on progress and highlighting where there are challenges so that they can be addressed quickly, ensuring that activity is not stalled.

Further task forces will be set up for high impact areas – such as land use, agriculture, and Just Transition.

Speaking before Christmas last year, Ryan said congestion charges cannot be ruled out some time in the future.

“We cannot rule that out. But I believe and I argue within our department that our first response shouldn’t be the use of those congestion charges,” he said, adding that the first response should be the reallocation of road space and car park initiatives, as well as ensuring that public transport is “super fast”.

The minister said he doesn’t believe “punitive” mechanisms will work if they are not alongside better alternatives.

