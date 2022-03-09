#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM
8 minutes ago 171 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705994
Image: Alona Rjabceva
Image: Alona Rjabceva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MARIUPOL Ukrainian officials have said that a Russian missile strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the city of Mariupol.

2. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES There are around 400 Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland every day, says Justice Minister Helen McEntee, with approximately 2,500 already having landed in Ireland.

3. #EU PARLIAMENT Clare Daly and Mick Wallace have defended their vote against an EU resolution condemning the invasion of Russia, saying that they vote based on their stances rather than “playing to a gallery”.

4. #COST OF LIVING The Government has been criticised for not cutting VAT on home heating oil, which is soaring in price, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the price increases are beyond their control. 

5. #WEATHER A Status Orange rain warning is currently in effect for five counties as cold, wet and windy weather is set to continue.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie