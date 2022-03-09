The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MARIUPOL Ukrainian officials have said that a Russian missile strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the city of Mariupol.

2. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES There are around 400 Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland every day, says Justice Minister Helen McEntee, with approximately 2,500 already having landed in Ireland.

3. #EU PARLIAMENT Clare Daly and Mick Wallace have defended their vote against an EU resolution condemning the invasion of Russia, saying that they vote based on their stances rather than “playing to a gallery”.

4. #COST OF LIVING The Government has been criticised for not cutting VAT on home heating oil, which is soaring in price, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the price increases are beyond their control.

5. #WEATHER A Status Orange rain warning is currently in effect for five counties as cold, wet and windy weather is set to continue.