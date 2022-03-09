#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

About 400 Ukrainians arriving in Ireland each day as they flee Russian invasion

More than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 5,368 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705816
Ministers Heather Humphreys and Helen McEntee at Dublin Airport today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ministers Heather Humphreys and Helen McEntee at Dublin Airport today.
Ministers Heather Humphreys and Helen McEntee at Dublin Airport today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MORE THAN 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland, with children comprising a third of that number.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said around 400 Ukrainians are arriving in Ireland every day as they flee the Russian invasion of their country.

Speaking at Dublin Airport alongside Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, McEntee said that two thirds of those arriving were female – many of whom had left husbands and fathers behind in Ukraine.

Both ministers were at Dublin Airport to see the systems being put in place to welcome and process arrivals from Ukraine.

Refugees from the war-torn country will receive a PPS number allowing them to work and access supports, as well as a letter confirming their access to temporary protection.

The government has also said that Ukrainians entering Ireland will receive medical cards.

Those arriving will also be registered for social welfare supports and provided with accommodation where necessary.

Ireland’s approach to the refugee crisis is being coordinated with the EU and has reportedly led to friction with the UK government. 

The Telegraph newspaper yesterday quoted a British government source as saying that Ireland “has basically opened the door to everyone in Ukraine” leading to security concerns. 

McEntee confirmed that she has been speaking to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel but refused to comment on The Telegraph report. 

“We engage regularly with the Home Office. We’ve been speaking to them directly about this issue and the invasion of Ukraine since February 24. I have spoken directly to Priti Patel myself and our team and our offices are in constant co-operation,” she said. 

It is really important that we do make sure the appropriate measures are taken, security checks are put in place and obviously where necessary information is shared between our offices and those in the UK.

“We discussed a number of things but obviously our focus and our priority was making sure that we stayed in contact with each other, that we’re able to share information where necessary.

Related Reads

08.03.22 Here are the main points to know on the thirteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
08.03.22 Over 2,000 people fleeing Ukraine have arrived in Ireland with 640 staying in hotels

“The conversations I have with Priti Patel are the most important, not the reports I read on a newspaper.”

Children

a-view-of-a-welcome-room-at-a-new-processing-facility-for-ukrainian-refugees-which-has-been-set-up-at-the-old-central-terminal-building-at-dublin-airport-picture-date-wednesday-march-9-2022 A view of a welcome room at a new processing facility at Dublin Airport. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

McEntee and Humphreys today met with some of the people who had arrived from Ukraine.

A dedicated room at the centre, filled with toys, baby food and nappies, has been opened for Ukrainian children.

“They have come from extremely, extremely difficult situations and they are so relieved to be here. They’re also very concerned – they’ve left their husbands, their fathers behind them,” Humphreys said.

“It is a very difficult situation for them. We want to make sure that when they arrive here, they get all the support they can.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McEntee said that a very significant number of Ukrainians will continue to arrive in the weeks to come.

“We are trying to process this as quickly as possible,” she said.

It has been estimated that Ireland could ultimately welcome a multiple of 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, as the war continues.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie