The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONKEYPOX The Department of Health has announced plans to expand use of the smallpox vaccine to protect against monkeypox, with groups at higher risk of exposure being offered inoculation.

2. #EMISSIONS TARGETS The three coalition leaders are set to meet today to discuss emissions targets, with the levels of reduction in the agriculture sector set to be the most contentious issue.

3. #SPEEDING FINES The Road Safety Authority has said that current fines were not acting as a deterrent as fines for drivers who are caught speeding, using their phones or not wearing a seatbelt are set to double.

4. #FLIGHT PLANS Aer Lingus has said it intends to run a full schedule of flights this bank holiday weekend, but cannot guarantee that there will be no cancellations.

5. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES A €400 monthly payment for households hosting refugees from Ukraine is set to be paid for the first time next month.