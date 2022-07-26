Baggage handlers to appear before transport committee over lost luggage

BAGGAGE HANDLERS AT Dublin Airport will come before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport this morning to offer an explanation for problems that have been faced by customers travelling with luggage.

Airlines self-handle luggage on many of the flights that pass through the airport but others are operated by third-party handlers, including Swissport and Sky Handling Partner (SHP), who will come before today’s committee.

“We understand that many passengers travelling through Dublin had an unacceptable experience over the last few months but – whilst Swissport will always take responsibility and apologise for any occasion where it has played a part in disruption – we are proud that we have managed to deliver for our customers despite some very challenging circumstances,” Swissport will tell TDs and senators.

It will say that a rapid return in demand for air travel has “exacerbated” resource challenges.

Both handlers will point to the implementation of an EU regulation that heightened security background checks at the start of this year, saying that it dramatically slowed recruitment for the first three months of 2022.

Additionally, restrictions against non-EU licence holders from driving at the airport is another barrier.

“These issues, combined with knock-on delays from other parts of the journey – security, check-in, baggage, flight schedules, air traffic – have led to the very challenging conditions over the last few months across the UK and Ireland,” Swissport will say.

“At Dublin we have specifically seen an adverse impact from the significant queues at security, continued volatility in flight schedules and infrastructure challenges.”

Delays with processing luggage has seen some passengers needing to leave the airport before their bags come through the carousel, leading to unclaimed bags piling up in the arrivals area, while others have been lost.

Swissport will say that because of baggage’s “position at the end of the process, it’s often the baggage handlers who have to absorb the knock-on effects of delays further up the chain, so that they’re already facing a delay before they get to start on their part”.

“This isn’t to deflect blame on any one party but to be a reminder that aviation can be viewed as an ecosystem where delays in one part combine and escalate to cause delays in another part – it’s not just about how quickly baggage is loaded on and off the aircraft.”

Swissport will tell the committee that it has brought in 300 more employees this year to date while SHP has 280 recently-recruited workers who have either started or are due to complete training in the next two weeks.

SHP will outline that the pandemic reduced its activity at Dublin Airport by 75%.

“The rapid rebound in international travel has presented significant challenges for aviation globally. Dublin has been no exception in this regard,” SHP will say. “Service standards have simply not returned to pre-pandemic levels.”

The company will say “accepts and acknowledges responsibility for shortcomings in our own performance standards in 2022 and sincerely apologises where this has resulted in disruption and inconvenience for passengers”.

A new landside location has been introduced near both terminals to allow it to move bags to a secure site where they can be processed for local delivery by courier for reflighting if necessary.

“More importantly, it also permits passengers to attend and claim lost baggage. This is a critical development as passenger access to Airside locations are limited by security protocols,” the handler will say.

Representatives from Aer Lingus and the Dublin Airport Authority are also due to come before the committee this morning.