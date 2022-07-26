Coalition leaders set to meet over emission reduction targets

THE THREE COALITION leaders are set to meet later today to discuss emissions targets, with the levels of reduction in the agriculture sector set to be the most contentious issue.

The meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Eamon Ryan comes as the Cabinet is scheduled to meet tomorrow to hammer out the final emissions targets for all sectors.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that while discussions between the Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Environment are still ongoing, he hoped that an agreement could be reached before Cabinet tomorrow.

“Discussions are ongoing in relation to that and we would like to see an agreement reached and approved by cabinet tomorrow,” said McGrath, speaking on Morning Ireland.

However, he did say that the issue could be kicked down the road further if an agreement is not reached before tomorrow.

“It may be the case that it will take a further period of discussion in order to reach agreement.”

The Climate Action Plan, which was published last November, set out the draft ranges for emission reduction targets for multiple sectors, including electricity generation, transport, industry and agriculture.

The current roadblock is coming from agriculture, which were given draft ranges of between 22% and 30%, which were the lowest of any sector despite its high emissions.

Cabinet need to approve the specific targets for each individual sector, but due to divisions within the coalition and resistance from the agriculture sector itself for targets above 22%, there have been lengthy negotiations between the Department of Environment and the Department of Agriculture.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland.