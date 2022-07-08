The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASSASSINATION: Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died by assassination at a campaign event today, prompting shock and grief around the world.

2. #BREXIT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that advancing the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation may be “put off” for the foreseeable future in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation.

3. #NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE: Sinn Féin has confirmed that it will table a motion of no-confidence in the Government today.

4. #BEERGATE: Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer has welcomed the findings of a Durham Police investigation that he did not break Covid regulations during a visit to the city while campaigning last year.

5. #RULING: A High Court judge has found that the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Graham Dwyer’s case that the indiscriminate retention of mobile phone data for use in criminal investigations is a breach of law does not automatically mean that such evidence should be excluded.