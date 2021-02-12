The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #QUARANTINE: A further 18 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 20.

2. #LEAVING CERT: The ASTI has held ‘constructive’ talks with Education Minister Norma Foley this afternoon over the Leaving Certificate impasse.

3. #BALLYMUN: The man fatally shot in Ballymun last night has been named locally as Paddy Lyons. Gardaí are investigating whether the shooting was connected to a local feud.

4. #SCHOOLS: The Public Accounts Committee has called for a comprehensive review of temporary accommodation in schools after a €56 million spend in two years.

5. #IMPEACHMENT: Lawyers for Donald Trump expect to take just a few hours to argue for acquittal in his impeachment trial.