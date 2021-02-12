#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

18 countries, including Austria, added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list

Primary legislation is required before people are mandated to quarantine in hotels.

By Christina Finn Friday 12 Feb 2021, 1:33 PM
15 minutes ago 2,875 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5352824
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FURTHER 18 countries have been added to the list of countries from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine in a hotel, bringing the total to 20. 

Primary legislation is required before people are mandated to quarantine in hotels, but people arriving from “category 2″ countries are currently legally required to self-quarantine for a full two weeks. 

Previously, Brazil and South Africa were the only countries on this list. 

The 18 states being added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list include:

  • Angola
  • Austria
  • Botswana
  • Burundi
  • Cape Verde
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Eswatini
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Rwanda
  • Seychelles
  • Tanzania
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

Anyone arriving into this country without a negative PCR test is also considered “category 2″ and must quarantine for a full two weeks. 

Speaking yesterday about the list, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Austria has been placed on the list due an outbreak of the South African variant in the region.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said passengers arriving from these countries must complete a mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine.

Under Regulations signed into law on 5 February, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, who can specify additional states as ‘category 2’, additional countries can bee added to the list. 

Donnelly said today:

“Under the current Level 5 restrictions nobody should be engaging in non-essential travel at this time. These stringent measures on people arriving to Ireland from 20 states are necessary in responding to the risks posed by variants of concern.

“People who arrive in Ireland must now complete a full mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine if they have been in any of these states in the previous 14 days. The Government will shortly consider legislation that will require such passengers arriving here to complete this quarantine at a designated facility.”

The Minister for Justice is examining the question of changes to visa arrangements in respect of applicable states being added to the schedule 2 list.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mandatory quarantine legislation is due before Cabinet next week.

The government first proposed the plan for mandatory hotel quarantine a fortnight ago but has come under additional pressure to fast-track the measure ahead of its introduction in England.

The UK Government published a list of 33 ‘red list’ countries from which people will be required to spend 10 days in a government-designated hotel.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has said there is now a need to see a greater focus on human rights, stating that there is a “worrying tendency towards punitive measures and scapegoating, rather than real supports for people who need them to stay at home”.

“It is first and foremost very important that government makes an evidence-based argument when it breaches our fundamental rights in this way. Where it is deemed necessary, it is vital that government puts in place adequate safeguards for those who are detained,” it said.

Yesterday, TheJournal.ie reported that passengers travelling into Ireland to attend a funeral of a loved one from one of the countries on the restricted list will not be exempt from mandatory quarantining in a hotel for 14 days.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie