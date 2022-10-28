The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: The number of homeless people in Ireland hit record figures last month, with 10,975 people accessing emergency accommodation.

2. #STORMONT: Voters in Northern Ireland face the prospect of returning to the polls in December after the deadline to form an executive was missed.

3. #RIP: CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has died aged 34.

4. #REFUGEES: The Government is to introduce a refusal policy for Ukrainian refugees who are offered alternative accommodation but refuse to vacate their hotels.

5. #PRICE HIKE: Prepay Power is increasing its electricity prices by 9.9% from December, after a 19% hike in August.