The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOUSING CRISIS: The number of homeless people in Ireland hit record figures last month, with 10,975 people accessing emergency accommodation.
2. #STORMONT: Voters in Northern Ireland face the prospect of returning to the polls in December after the deadline to form an executive was missed.
3. #RIP: CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has died aged 34.
4. #REFUGEES: The Government is to introduce a refusal policy for Ukrainian refugees who are offered alternative accommodation but refuse to vacate their hotels.
5. #PRICE HIKE: Prepay Power is increasing its electricity prices by 9.9% from December, after a 19% hike in August.
