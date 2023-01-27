EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people experiencing homelessness in Ireland has once again hit a record high with latest government figures showing that 11,632 people were living in emergency accommodation in December.

2. #AIDAN MCANESPIE: A former British soldier found guilty of killing a man at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago is to be sentenced next week.

3. #BURKE: Former teacher Enoch Burke remains at his former school in Westmeath, as his deadline to purge his contempt of court or face a €700 daily fine passed at 2pm.

4. #EXPLAINER: The nine Palestinians killed in an Israeli raid yesterday in the West Bank town of Jenin are the latest victims of the worst cycle of violence in the territory in nearly 20 years.

5. #AH HERE: The BBC has apologised for claiming that Paul Mescal is British.