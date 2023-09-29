EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CO OFFALY: A woman has died and a teenager has been arrested following a “violent” incident in Co Offaly this afternoon.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: More than 12,000 people slept in emergency accommodation around the country in August, including a record-high number of children.

3. #COURTS: GAA star DJ Carey, whose official name is Denis Carey, appeared before court this morning on 21 charges relating to fraud and forgery offences.

4. #TRAILBLAZER: US Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman” and broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, has died aged 90.

5. #CHILDREN’S SPINAL SURGERIES: Advocacy groups for scoliosis and spina bifida patients will call for an independent taskforce to take over management of spinal surgical lists and complex surgical care for children with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and scoliosis when they meet the Taoiseach this afternoon.