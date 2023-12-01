EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HEROIN SEIZURE Gardaí have intercepted a plane carrying drugs worth €8 million at Weston Airport in Dublin.

2. #DUBLIN RIOTS Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has announced that her party has tabled a no confidence motion in Justice Minister Helen McEntee following violence in the capital last week.

3. #TRUCE OVER Fighting has resumed in Gaza immediately after the expiry of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas, with the first fatalities reported minutes later, according to health officials in the Palestinian territory.

4. #RIDDLE ME THIS Customers of taxi app FreeNow have today taken to social media to highlight an issue that has resulted in discount codes being revoked from app users.

5. #KYLE HAYES The All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler has been found guilty of two counts of violent disorder – one inside Icon nightclub and one count outside the nightclub, in October 2019.