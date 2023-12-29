Advertisement
1. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.

2. #AIR STRIKES: At least 18 people have been killed in Ukraine after one of the largest Russian missile attacks of the war.

3. #KILROSS: A man has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

4. #PALESTINE: Israel continued attacks on Gaza today as Egypt is set to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks to try and end the nearly 12-week conflict.

5. #STORM GERRIT: A short-lived tornado has been suggested as the cause of damage to a property in Co Wexford.

