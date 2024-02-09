Advertisement
1. #DUNMORE EAST: A woman in her 30s has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a six-year-old boy in Co Waterford.

2. #GAZA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza town.

3. #GARDA ROADS POLICING: Almost 3,000 motorists were detected for speeding offences over the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend.

4. #ARSON ATTACKS: Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said better communication from his Department on accommodation for asylum seekers wouldn’t do anything to stop those planning to burn a building from committing such an act.

5. #FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his first interview to Western media since 2019 to one Tucker Carlson.

