EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SNOW DAY: A meteorologist at Met Éireann has said it was not clear until this morning that the snow was going to be as widespread and heavy as it is.

Advertisement

2. #NOWHERE TO GO: Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets near the International Protection Office in Dublin have called for help after the heavy snow caused their tents to collapse and soaked their belongings.

3. #GAZA: Israel has been widely condemned after its soldiers reportedly opened fire on a crowd of civilians who were desperately trying to access food in Gaza. Over 100 people were killed in what the region’s health ministry called a “massacre”.

4. #SPOT FIXING: Gardaí have seized a number of items as part of an investigation into an alleged incident of a League of Ireland player being approached to take part in spot fixing.

5. #RUSSIA: Thousands have attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow today, with some mourners shouting ‘Forgive us!’ as the opposition leader’s coffin arrived.