The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SINN FÉIN: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he agrees with a 2015 PSNI assessment about the Provisional IRA’s Army Council and its influence over Sinn Féin.

2. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have agreed to meet for exploratory talks about forming a new government early next week.

3. #CAB RAID: Gardaí have seized a luxury Mercedes and €5,000 during a raid in Louth linked to a Moldovan gang.

4. #LONDON: A Muslim convert in the UK has admitted plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral in the name of the Islamic State terror group.

5. #COVID-19: Concerns have been raised after it emerged that x-rays on patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms were carried out by doctors rather than radiographers at Cork University Hospital.

