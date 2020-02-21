This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Feb 2020, 4:49 PM
54 minutes ago 1,887 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Grigorita Ko
Image: Shutterstock/Grigorita Ko

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SINN FÉIN: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he agrees with a 2015 PSNI assessment about the Provisional IRA’s Army Council and its influence over Sinn Féin.

2. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have agreed to meet for exploratory talks about forming a new government early next week.

3. #CAB RAID: Gardaí have seized a luxury Mercedes and €5,000 during a raid in Louth linked to a Moldovan gang.

4. #LONDON: A Muslim convert in the UK has admitted plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral in the name of the Islamic State terror group.

5. #COVID-19: Concerns have been raised after it emerged that x-rays on patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms were carried out by doctors rather than radiographers at Cork University Hospital.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

