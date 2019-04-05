The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GORILLA WARFARE: Armed gardaí have seized a monkey, as well as a quantity of drugs and guns, during the raid of a premises in Dublin.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for Brexit be delayed until 30 June as she holds ongoing negotiations to get British MPs to agree a withdrawal deal.

3. #MISSING PERSON: Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian, who went missing after a party 14 years ago.

4. #BIRMINGHAM BOMBING: An inquest into the deaths of 21 people as the result of two separate IRA bombings in 1974 has found that the victims were all unlawfully killed.

5. #TERROR WATCHLIST: A Syrian national barred from a Dublin mosque has fled Ireland after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer.