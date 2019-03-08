The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

1. #RIP: Mother and daughter found dead in Newry named locally as Giselle Marimon-Herrera (37) and her daughter Allison (15).

2. #PADDY LYONS: A jury has convicted a man of murdering 90-year-old retired farmer Paddy Lyons, who was found beaten to death in his own home.

3. #EUROVISION: The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign held a protest outside RTÉ calling on the national broadcaster to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

4. #TRAFFIC CHAOS: Long delays in Dublin city centre after around 50 or so protestors blocked O’Connell Bridge in the capital as part of demonstrations on International Women’s Day.

5. #AH HERE: Snow is forecast for the weekend…again.