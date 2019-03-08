This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 March, 2019
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Mar 2019, 4:54 PM
24 minutes ago 749 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4531371
Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
Image: Shutterstock/Rekeisha Dunlap
Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
Image: Shutterstock/Rekeisha Dunlap

1. #RIP: Mother and daughter found dead in Newry named locally as Giselle Marimon-Herrera (37) and her daughter Allison (15).

2. #PADDY LYONS: A jury has convicted a man of murdering 90-year-old retired farmer Paddy Lyons, who was found beaten to death in his own home.

3. #EUROVISION: The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign held a protest outside RTÉ calling on the national broadcaster to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

4. #TRAFFIC CHAOS: Long delays in Dublin city centre after around 50 or so protestors blocked O’Connell Bridge in the capital as part of demonstrations on International Women’s Day. 

5. #AH HERE: Snow is forecast for the weekend…again.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

