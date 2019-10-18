The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAILEY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he has confidence in TD Maria Bailey as a general election candidate.

2. #BREXIT: The DUP has reiterated that it will not vote for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

3. #BISHOP: The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan has written to schools in the city and county warning against the teaching of yoga and mindfulness.

4. #DUBLIN BUS: The NTA has fined Dublin Bus more than €165,000 for failing to meet contractual punctuality targets during the first half of the year.

5. #CLOSED: Online retailer Appliances Delivered has announced the business has closed.