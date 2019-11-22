This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 22 Nov 2019, 4:55 PM
36 minutes ago 739 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902833
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSSLARE: The 16 people  found in a truck container at Rosslare Europort are believed to be of Kurdish ethnicity, gardaí said.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: Contempt of court proceedings against Facebook and Twitter, where the identities of the two boys who murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel were shared, have been struck out, despite the continuation of “alarming posts” online.

3. #CASH MONEY: A group of RTÉ journalists have said the broadcaster’s plan to cut the salaries of its highest earning presenters does not go far enough.

4. #THREATS: Three Athlone men who were arrested by gardaí after alleged threatening videos were posted to social media sites, appeared before Mullingar District Court this morning.

5. #TRUMP: The US president has said he doesn’t expect to be impeached, claiming Democrats have “absolutely nothing” incriminating on him.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie