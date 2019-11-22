The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSSLARE: The 16 people found in a truck container at Rosslare Europort are believed to be of Kurdish ethnicity, gardaí said.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: Contempt of court proceedings against Facebook and Twitter, where the identities of the two boys who murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel were shared, have been struck out, despite the continuation of “alarming posts” online.

3. #CASH MONEY: A group of RTÉ journalists have said the broadcaster’s plan to cut the salaries of its highest earning presenters does not go far enough.

4. #THREATS: Three Athlone men who were arrested by gardaí after alleged threatening videos were posted to social media sites, appeared before Mullingar District Court this morning.

5. #TRUMP: The US president has said he doesn’t expect to be impeached, claiming Democrats have “absolutely nothing” incriminating on him.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.