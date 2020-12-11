The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHRISTMAS: People are being urged to consider restricting their movements and limiting contacts from today if they plan on seeing vulnerable family or friends over Christmas.

2. #VACCINE: Retired doctors and healthcare professionals who are proficient in administering injections may be asked to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

3. #JOBS: Almost 450 jobs are at risk a result of the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Baldoyle, Dublin.

4. #DRIVING: A driver has been caught travelling at 137km/h on the N7 today, as gardaí check for motorists breaking speeds on Irish roads as part of ‘National Slow Down Day’.

5. #COLLISION: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a serious collision in Co Dublin earlier this month.