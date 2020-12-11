Almost 450 jobs at risk as pharma company to close plant in Baldoyle, Co Dublin

ALMOST 450 JOBS are at risk a result of the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Baldoyle, Dublin.

The closure comes as Viatris announced a major restructuring plan that will cut 20% of its global workforce of 45,000 people, some 9,000 jobs in total.

The plan is to be implemented over the next two years with the Baldoyle site among five that were confirmed to close today.

“Wherever feasible, Viatris will seek to find potential buyers for its facilities in order to preserve as many jobs as possible and will work with impacted communities to identify appropriate potential alternatives,” the company said in a statement.

The Baldoyle plant was involved in the manufacturing of oral medicines under the company formerly known as Mylan.

Viatris was formed following the merger of Mylan and Pfizer subsidiary Upjohn, a move that was completed last month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Baldoyle plant employees some 440 people.

Viatris also operates a plants in Mulhuddart in Dublin, Inverin in Galway and a corporate office in Northern Cross in Dublin. It employs a total of 1,500 staff across the country.