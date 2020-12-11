#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

Almost 450 jobs at risk as pharma company to close plant in Baldoyle, Co Dublin

Viatris says it will seek to find a buyer for the plant.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 11 Dec 2020, 3:02 PM
12 minutes ago 1,411 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5296506
The plant in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.
The plant in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.
The plant in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

ALMOST 450 JOBS are at risk a result of the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Baldoyle, Dublin.

The closure comes as Viatris announced a major restructuring plan that will cut 20% of its global workforce of 45,000 people, some 9,000 jobs in total.

The plan is to be implemented over the next two years with the Baldoyle site among five that were confirmed to close today. 

“Wherever feasible, Viatris will seek to find potential buyers for its facilities in order to preserve as many jobs as possible and will work with impacted communities to identify appropriate potential alternatives,” the company said in a statement. 

The Baldoyle plant was involved in the manufacturing of oral medicines under the company formerly known as Mylan.

Viatris was formed following the merger of Mylan and Pfizer subsidiary Upjohn, a move that was completed last month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Baldoyle plant employees some 440 people. 

Viatris also operates a plants in Mulhuddart in Dublin, Inverin in Galway and a corporate office in Northern Cross in Dublin. It employs a total of 1,500 staff across the country.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie