The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINE: Three mass vaccination centres for GPs are to run tomorrow.

2. #ROLLOUT: Ireland may have to re-examine its vaccine rollout after it was announced today that US pharma group Pfizer will reduce vaccine deliveries as it ramps up production.

3. #PADDY’S DAY: Micheál Martin said the virus will dictate whether or not he goes to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day.

4. #CAPITOL RIOTS: US prosecutors now believe supporters of President Donald Trump planned to “capture and assassinate elected officials”.

5. #GONE: Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte’s government resigned today over a child benefits scandal.