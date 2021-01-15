#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

Prosecutors believe US rioters sought to 'capture and assassinate' lawmakers at Capitol

The filing gives further insight into the FBI probe on the day of chaos at the center of American democracy.

By AFP Friday 15 Jan 2021, 12:37 PM
48 minutes ago 5,394 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5325856

trump-supporters-storm-us-capitol Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter who has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year. Source: Douglas Christian

US PROSECUTORS NOW believe supporters of President Donald Trump planned to “capture and assassinate elected officials” in their siege of the Capitol building last week, according to a new court filing.

The filing, submitted by Justice Department lawyers last night, sought the detention of Jacob Chansley of Arizona, the QAnon conspiracy theorist pictured in the riot dressed as a horned shaman at the desk of Vice President Mike Pence.

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government,” prosecutors said of the 6 January siege. 

They said Chansley (33) left a note for Pence at the dais in the Senate Chamber where the second-in-command had been standing just minutes before, which read: “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

The filing gives further insight into the FBI probe on the day of chaos at the center of American democracy, which left elected officials holed up fearing for their lives and at least five people dead, including one police officer.

It comes as authorities lay charges against individuals involved in the riot, including a man who flew the confederate flag inside the building, a man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and a US Olympic swimming gold medalist.

Chansley is due to appear in court today. 

Prosecutors said he is a regular drug user and likely has mental health problems.

“Chansley has spoken openly about his belief that he is an alien, a higher being, and he is here on Earth to ascend to another reality,” the filing read.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prosecutors requested he be detained as he “poses serious risks of flight and danger to the community.”

Chansley subscribes to QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory blamed for fueling a section of Trump’s supporters at the Capitol building.

Social media platforms have started cracking down on its followers, who believe Trump is waging a secret war on a liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

In a bipartisan vote, Trump was impeached Wednesday for “incitement of insurrection” by egging on a huge crowd of his supporters to march on Congress. 

The center of Washington was in lockdown early today as more than 20,000 armed National Guard troops were mobilized after officials warned of the threat of more violence at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, as well as in state capitals.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie