LAST UPDATE | 43 minutes ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GAZA Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would assume “overall security” in Gaza after the war ends, while allowing for possible “tactical pauses” before then to free captives and deliver aid to the besieged territory of 2.4 million people.
2. #PHONES Norma Foley has today launched the Government’s policy to encourage parents to avoid buying smartphones for primary school-aged children.
3. #REFUGEES The Irish Red Cross (IRC) and local authorities are appealing to people who have unoccupied properties or rooms to offer them as temporary homes for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
4. #TRIAL The Central Criminal Court is hearing the closing speeches today in the trial of the man accused of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.
5. #TRAUMA Refugees and migrants in Ireland are not receiving adequate support as they deal with the impact of traumatic events such as war, torture and human trafficking, the Oireachtas mental health committee has heard.
