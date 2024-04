EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #STORM KATHLEEN A status Orange wind warning has been issued for four counties as Storm Kathleen is set to hit Ireland on Saturday.

2. #UNITED IRELAND A United Ireland would cost €20 billion every year for 20 years according to a new research paper by the Institute of International and European Affairs think-tank.

3. #GAZA US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to speak today in their first phone call since an Israeli strike on a humanitarian convoy killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

4. #UHL Stephen Donnelly has announced a suite of measures aimed at tackling overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) as he visited the hospital today.

5. #APRIL FOOL’S The GAA has said no one is permitted to use its Croke Park trademark “in jest or otherwise” after it allegedly reported Supermac’s April Fool’s Day joke on their Instagram and Facebook account.