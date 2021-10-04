The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURT: Nadine Lott’s mother has described the scene at her daughter’s apartment, where she was beaten by her former partner to the point where she was “completely unrecognisable”, as one of “total horror”.

2. #GARDA: A retired Garda Superintendent has been charged over a cannabis seizure in Dublin last week.

3. #FACEBOOK: Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections in a moneymaking move, a whistleblower claims.

4. #ENGLAND: A nurse in England has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.

5. #GLASTONBURY: Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a headline act for next year’s Glastonbury Festival.