Monday 4 October 2021
Nurse pleads not guilty to murdering eight babies in England

Lucy Letby, 31, entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court today.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 3:12 PM
Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on a previous occasion
Image: Elizabeth Cook via PA Images
A NURSE IN England has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.

She repeated “not guilty” 18 times as the charges were put to her over a videolink from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

Letby is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, with all alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

After entering her pleas, the defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters.

Reporting restrictions are still in place ahead of the trial, which is now scheduled for October 2022.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie