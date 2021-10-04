Nurse pleads not guilty to murdering eight babies in England

Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on a previous occasion

Lucy Letby appearing via video link at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on a previous occasion

A NURSE IN England has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.

Lucy Letby, 31, entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court today.

She repeated “not guilty” 18 times as the charges were put to her over a videolink from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

Letby is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, with all alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

After entering her pleas, the defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Reporting restrictions are still in place ahead of the trial, which is now scheduled for October 2022.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.