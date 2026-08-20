Two men arrested following multi-unit garda pursuit of suspected burglary gang in west Dublin

AT LEAST TWO members of a suspected burglary gang have been arrested following a garda operation in west Dublin this afternoon.

The operation is understood to have involved specialist and plain-clothes garda units targeting an organised burglary gang.

Both men are understood to have fled from gardaí during the operation, prompting searches across parts of west Dublin.

One man is understood to have entered the River Liffey in the Chapelizod area while attempting to evade gardaí, while another was arrested in the nearby area.

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The two men are now in garda custody, sources have said.

The Garda Air Support Unit helicopter was also involved in the operation.

The garda helicopter photographed in the Chapelizod area. The Journal The Journal

The operation followed a number of high-value burglaries across Dublin in recent days which gardaí are understood to have been investigating.

The Journal has contacted An Garda Síochána for further details.