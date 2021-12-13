The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HAULIERS: The Port Tunnell is closed southbound due to congestion caused by a protest staged by the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices at Dublin Port this afternoon.
2. #MET ÉIREANN: A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for the entire country this afternoon.
3. #BORIS JOHNSON: Health officials have confirmed that at least one person in the UK has died after contracting the Omicron variant as the British Prime Minister faces into a difficult week.
4. #COVID MISINFORMATION: Facebook has shut down an account belonging to controversial campaigner Dolores Cahill for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.
5. #PERSON OF THE YEAR: Time Magazine has named Elon Musk its Person of the Year for 2021.
