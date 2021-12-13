The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HAULIERS: The Port Tunnell is closed southbound due to congestion caused by a protest staged by the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices at Dublin Port this afternoon.

2. #MET ÉIREANN: A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for the entire country this afternoon.

3. #BORIS JOHNSON: Health officials have confirmed that at least one person in the UK has died after contracting the Omicron variant as the British Prime Minister faces into a difficult week.

4. #COVID MISINFORMATION: Facebook has shut down an account belonging to controversial campaigner Dolores Cahill for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

5. #PERSON OF THE YEAR: Time Magazine has named Elon Musk its Person of the Year for 2021.