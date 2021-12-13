Disruption in Dublin expected as haulier 'splinter group' protests over rising fuel prices

A PROTEST IS to be held in Dublin City today over increasing fuel prices.

A similar demonstration organised by the same haulage group caused traffic disruption in November, where road users reported crawling traffic or gridlock in some areas of Dublin throughout the day.

A group called the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices is planning a day-long demonstration in Dublin which is expected to be supported by farmers – potentially making it bigger than the previous protest.

According to the group’s Facebook page, truckers from across the country will be taking part in the protest. Convoys are meeting up at various points on motorways outside Dublin and making their way into the city from 6am.

The group’s Facebook page gives the following description of its aims: “We are a group of hauliers who have been suffering for long enough now with price hikes and tax hikes. We have been failed by the IRHA [the Irish Road Haulage Association] and Government.”

Former president of the IRHA and Independent TD Verona Murphy told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics programme that direct taxes applied to fuel in Ireland are in the region of 52% of the price per litre.

“So where you see it €1.65 for the price of a litre of fuel, over 80 cent of that is going to government in direct taxes.”

In response, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said that Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton had a meeting with the Irish Road Hauliers Association on Friday.

He said the IRHA tabled a proposal in relation to an expanded rebate scheme and both ministers would “very seriously consider that”.

“That’s the way to do business, but is not the way to do business is for splinter groups to blockade effectively our capital city tomorrow and cause other hard-pressed taxpayers very significant difficulty in going about their business, and indeed people and accessing our health services.”

Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest representative body for the retail industry, has said that the planned truckers’ protest would represent a “body-blow” to retailers in Dublin city at a crucial time of the year for sales, and asked them to called it off.

Its managing director Duncan Graham said: “There is no doubt that every industry is under fire from various quarters at present, and we have some sympathy for the plight of the hauliers, but now that sympathy is rapidly running out.

At this time of the year, retailers take in approximately €200 million every day, and it beggars belief that one group would act in this irresponsible way to restrict access to the capital city and in doing so, imperil livelihoods at a time when every trading day counts.

“Footfall in Dublin city centre is down by 30% on 2019 levels, as people continue to steer clear of the capital and instead shop online or in suburban shopping centres.

“This action by truckers and hauliers is a body-blow which will drive another nail into the coffin of many city-centre retailers who are in desperation mode now.”