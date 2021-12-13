Met Éireann issues nationwide Status Yellow fog warning

MET ÉIREANN HAVE issued a Status Yellow fog warning for the entire country this afternoon.

The warning, which will be in place from 7pm this evening and will last until 9am tomorrow morning, was issued this afternoon by the forecaster.

According to Met Éireann, there will be fog developing in some areas causing reduced visibility and leading to “difficult travel conditions”.

Fog developing in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions.



https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/9CsCpcsMD8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 13, 2021

It comes just under a week after Storm Barra had parts of the country under Status Red and Status Orange wind warnings, with parts of the country hit badly by power outages and Boil Water Notices.

The Journal also detailed how Met Éireann decides on weather warnings, with the forecaster usually waiting until 48-hours before a weather event before issuing a warning.

When asked about Met Éireann’s confidence in predicting weather several days in advance on The Explainer last year, Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack said that it depends on the atmosphere.

“It actually depends on the weather. Sometimes the atmosphere is in a more predictable state than others,” said Cusack.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We only ever issue warnings about 48 hours to 60 hours ahead, we don’t issue warnings further than that because things can vary too much.

The Status Yellow warning comes as the weather tonight looks to remain mainly dry, but with some patches of rain in the early morning.

From tomorrow, the fog is set to clear from eastern and southern counties while counties in the west and north will see cloudy conditions and light rain. Temperatures tomorrow of between seven and 11 degrees.