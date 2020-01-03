This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: How does Met Éireann decide on weather warnings?

Forecasting the weather is a complicated business, so this week on The Explainer we’re looking at how Met Éireann decides on whether a warning should be status yellow, orange, or red.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 3 Jan 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,377 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938204

IN IRELAND, WE really do love talking about the weather – and often guiding the importance of these conversations is Met Éireann’s colour coding system.

It has been used over the past decade, but though it sounds simple it’s often not that straight-forward. From an anecdotal point of view, some weather conditions with lower ratings have felt the same as others with higher ratings, sometimes they’re announced at the last minute, or others seem to signal impending doom pass without incident.

But we know that forecasting the weather is a complicated business, so this week on The Explainer we’re looking at how Met Éireann decides on whether a warning is status yellow, orange, or red.

Joining us in studio is TheJournal.ie reporter Sean Murray, and we speak to the national meteorological service’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack, who explains what goes on behind the scenes when meteorologists are looking at looming bad weather, what considerations are made when deciding to alert the public to bad weather – and why Storm Lorenzo seemed like it was going to be worse than it actually was.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

Listen on Spotify


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter, assistant producer, and technical operator Nicky Ryan, producer Aoife Barry, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Sean Murray. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie