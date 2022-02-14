The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Health authorities have reported 22,974 new cases of Covid-19 since Saturday with 665 patients in hospital, including 67 in ICU.

3. #ATTACK: A GoFundMe page set up by paramedics who tended to an elderly brother and sister who were robbed at knifepoint has raised over €9,000 in less than 24 hours.

Advertisement

4. #BLEACH: The HSE has warned Irish consumers not to be taken in by scam “miracle cures” containing bleach which are being promoted on social media by Covid deniers and some influencers and, in some cases, may cause serious harm.

5. #BLARNEY RUBBLE: The operator of the world-famous Blarney Castle has brought a High Court challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for a hotel and supermarket development on a site 200 metres from the attraction