The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER: Gardaí are probing if Sean McCarthy was murdered in Drumcondra over a drug debt.

2. #TRALEE: A woman was hospitalised after being stabbed five times in Tralee, Kerry, last night.

3. #UKRAINE: Ukraine has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around a nuclear power station where recent fighting with Russian forces has raised fears of a nuclear accident.

4. #IT’S BACK: Temperatures are set to be dry and warm this week with sunny spells across the country until at least this weekend.

5. #REFUGEES: Thousands of refugees could be forced back into hotels and bed and breakfasts next month when student accommodation is no longer available.