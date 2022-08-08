The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MURDER: Gardaí are probing if Sean McCarthy was murdered in Drumcondra over a drug debt.
2. #TRALEE: A woman was hospitalised after being stabbed five times in Tralee, Kerry, last night.
3. #UKRAINE: Ukraine has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around a nuclear power station where recent fighting with Russian forces has raised fears of a nuclear accident.
4. #IT’S BACK: Temperatures are set to be dry and warm this week with sunny spells across the country until at least this weekend.
5. #REFUGEES: Thousands of refugees could be forced back into hotels and bed and breakfasts next month when student accommodation is no longer available.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS