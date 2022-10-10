Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 10 October 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Oct 2022, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CREESLOUGH: One of the first people who attended the scene of the Creeslough explosion on Friday afternoon has said they “just tore into what we could”. 

2. #HUTCH: It’s “all systems go” for the trial next week of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who is accused of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, his lawyers have told the Special Criminal Court.

3. #UKRAINE: The EU has accused Russia of “targeting” civilians in missile attacks on Ukraine and that they “amount to a war crime”.

4. #CRASH: A man is in critical condition in hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Monaghan eadlier today. 

5. #DEATHS: A garda investigation is continuing as a woman and a baby boy found dead at a house in Dublin 15 on Saturday have been named locally.

