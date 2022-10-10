Man in criticial condition in hospital after collision between car and lorry in Co Monaghan

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Monaghan eadlier today.
Shortly after 6.30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the R181 at Cooltrimegish near Carrickmacross.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Drogheda Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.
The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment.
The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.
Road users travelling on the R181 at Cooltrimegish at the time of the collision with camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS