Dublin: 13°C Monday 10 October 2022
Man in criticial condition in hospital after collision between car and lorry in Co Monaghan

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Oct 2022, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,459 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5889600
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Monaghan eadlier today. 

Shortly after 6.30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the R181 at Cooltrimegish near Carrickmacross. 

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Drogheda Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical. 

The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment. 

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. 

Road users travelling on the R181 at Cooltrimegish at the time of the collision with camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

