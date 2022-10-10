Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 October 2022
Advertisement

Investigation continues as woman and baby found dead in Dublin 15 named locally

They have been named locally as Kate Donohoe and Vincent.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Oct 2022, 12:34 PM
16 minutes ago 2,389 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5889292
The scene at Beechfield Court yesterday
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
The scene at Beechfield Court yesterday
The scene at Beechfield Court yesterday
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is continuing as a woman and a baby boy found dead at a house in Dublin 15 on Saturday have been named locally.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15 shortly after 3pm on Saturday. The woman, aged in her 40, and her infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been named locally as Kate Donohoe and Vincent. 

It’s understood gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation into the deaths.

A note was left at the scene, it’s understood. They were left undiscovered for at least 24 hours but gardaí are investigating their last movements.

The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified on Saturday. A Garda Family Liaison Officer was appointed to liaise with the family.

Toxicology results will inform the investigation. 

Great Hounds in Need, a group that helps rescue unwanted hounds, said it is “saddened” by the deaths. 

“Kate was involved with the sighthound community, a kind and caring person who supported many rescues including ourselves all over Ireland,” the group said in a post on social media. 

“Our deepest condolences and throughs are with Kate’s family. May they both rest in peace,” it said. 

With reporting by Niall O’Connor and Emer Moreau

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie