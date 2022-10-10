Investigation continues as woman and baby found dead in Dublin 15 named locally

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is continuing as a woman and a baby boy found dead at a house in Dublin 15 on Saturday have been named locally.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15 shortly after 3pm on Saturday. The woman, aged in her 40, and her infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been named locally as Kate Donohoe and Vincent.

It’s understood gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation into the deaths.

A note was left at the scene, it’s understood. They were left undiscovered for at least 24 hours but gardaí are investigating their last movements.

Advertisement

The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified on Saturday. A Garda Family Liaison Officer was appointed to liaise with the family.

Toxicology results will inform the investigation.

Great Hounds in Need, a group that helps rescue unwanted hounds, said it is “saddened” by the deaths.

“Kate was involved with the sighthound community, a kind and caring person who supported many rescues including ourselves all over Ireland,” the group said in a post on social media.

“Our deepest condolences and throughs are with Kate’s family. May they both rest in peace,” it said.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor and Emer Moreau