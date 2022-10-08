Woman (40s) and baby boy found dead in Dublin 15 house

A WOMAN IN her 40s and a baby boy have been found dead at a house in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 3pm this afternoon, a Garda statement said. The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies remain at scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

It’s understood Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation into the deaths.

The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.

The outcomes of a post-mortem examinations will determine the course Garda investigations into both deaths, the statement said.