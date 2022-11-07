The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COP27: The urgency of the climate crisis means that world leaders can either “cooperate or perish”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has stated.
2. #COURTS: Notorious international hitman Imre Arakas, who is alleged to have supplied guns to an organised gang in the murder of a Lithuanian pop star’s lover, is to be surrendered to that country to face trial.
3. #WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann has placed several counties under wind and rain warning as Cork city braces for flooding due to persistent heavy rain.
4. #WESTMEATH: A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 65-year-old man in Co Westmeath late last month.
5. #DEFECTIVE APARTMENTS: The owners of Celtic Tiger-era apartments with defects have asked that the Government moves quickly, amid concerns that residents could be kicked out of their homes before Christmas.
