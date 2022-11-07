Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Stefan Posschier (65) killed in Westmeath last month

A MAN IN has been arrested on the suspicion of the murder of a 65-year-old man in Co Westmeath late last month.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by Gardaí this morning in relation to the killing of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, who was found dead at a house in Rattin, near Milltownpass in Westmeath.

Posschier was originally from Belgium, but had been living in Westmeath for several years and worked as a psychic medium.

The man is currently being detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.