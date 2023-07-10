Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the week.
1. #RTÉ: The entire RTÉ Executive Board has been stood down and has been replaced with an “interim leadership team”
2. #RYAN TUBRIDY: RTÉ’s new Director General Kevin Bakhurst has said he will have to “see how this week plays out” before deciding if Ryan Tubridy has a future at the public broadcaster.
3. #THE TWELFTH: Green Party TD Patrick Costello has called on the Irish government to make the 12th of July a public holiday.
4. COURTS: A retired school principal and former Christian Brother has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for the indecent assault of one of his pupils over 40 years ago.
5. #RE-ELECTION: People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has announced that she will not be seeking re-election.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site