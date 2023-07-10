Advertisement

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the week.

1. #RTÉ: The entire RTÉ Executive Board has been stood down and has been replaced with an “interim leadership team”

2. #RYAN TUBRIDY: RTÉ’s new Director General Kevin Bakhurst has said he will have to “see how this week plays out” before deciding if Ryan Tubridy has a future at the public broadcaster.

3. #THE TWELFTH: Green Party TD Patrick Costello has called on the Irish government to make the 12th of July a public holiday.

4. COURTS: A retired school principal and former Christian Brother has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for the indecent assault of one of his pupils over 40 years ago.

5. #RE-ELECTION: People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

Jane Moore
