EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GALWAY: A man and a woman have been hospitalised after they were run over by a car that was “driving at speed” during a large brawl in a Galway city carpark involving multiple weapons.
2. #FRANCE: French prosecutors have opened an investigation today after an Irish rugby supporter reported that she was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the World Cup.
3. #SCHOOLS: Minister for Education Norma Foley has signalled that she does not support the idea of a special allowance for teachers working in the capital city.
4. #PARTIES: Micheál Martin has said there is a “huge incompatibility” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil policies, but failed to give a categorical no when asked if the two parties would enter into talks after the next general election.
5. #MOROCCO: Ireland is to provide €2 million of Irish Aid support to the people of Morocco following the devastating earthquake on Friday night.
